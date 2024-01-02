Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 82 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.20. 460,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

