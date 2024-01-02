Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $223,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,038,000.

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 274,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,332. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

