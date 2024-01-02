Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,967 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $580.72. The company had a trading volume of 976,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.41. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

