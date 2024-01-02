Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.69. 172,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,981. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

