Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.14. 567,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.35.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.