Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 84,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.49. The company had a trading volume of 643,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

