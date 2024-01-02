Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 6.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

