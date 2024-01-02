Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.