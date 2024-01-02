Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

