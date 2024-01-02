Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.6 days.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox bought 10,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $89,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 527,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

