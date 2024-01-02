EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 120,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 656,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $935.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 235.31% and a negative net margin of 445.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EHang by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EHang by 3,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the period. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

