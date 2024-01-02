Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.77) to GBX 137 ($1.74) in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

EMNSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 1,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

