Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 32,676 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. 41,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.