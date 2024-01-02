Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 444,088 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,088 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $46,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 131,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

