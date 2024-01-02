Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,611. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

