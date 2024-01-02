Elm Partners Management LLC Has $30.54 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.79.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

