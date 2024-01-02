Elm Partners Management LLC Has $30.54 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPACFree Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $30,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,819,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 317,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $59.79.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.