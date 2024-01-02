Elm Partners Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 987,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,763. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

