Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 162,511 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 542,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

