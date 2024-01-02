Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VFH traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,189. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

