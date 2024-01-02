Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Embraer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after buying an additional 285,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,935,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after buying an additional 46,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 466,642 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,555. Embraer has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

