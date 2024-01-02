EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 362,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EMKR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 621,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,354. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 466,212 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

