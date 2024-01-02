Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 552.5 days.

Endesa Price Performance

Endesa stock remained flat at $21.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

