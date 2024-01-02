ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 211,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 207.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,792. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.