Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.50 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.82.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,503. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84. Enerplus had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of C$600.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2643312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

