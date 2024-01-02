ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
