ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

