ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €15.45 ($16.98) and last traded at €15.45 ($16.98). Approximately 4,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.36 ($16.88).

ENI Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.52.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

