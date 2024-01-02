ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.30

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 184293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. Research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 2,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

