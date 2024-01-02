Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $104.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

