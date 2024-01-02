ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.45

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 176576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ePlus

ePlus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.