Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $805.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $782.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a 52 week low of $648.23 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $6,922,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $3,338,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

