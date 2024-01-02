Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 120,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

