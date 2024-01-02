Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. 304,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

