Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. eMagin accounts for 0.4% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eMagin were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

EMAN stock remained flat at $2.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

