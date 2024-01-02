Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.04.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

