Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

