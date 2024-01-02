Evercore ISI Downgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Inline

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,799,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,222,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

