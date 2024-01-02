Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

EVRG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Get Evergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVRG opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,350,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.