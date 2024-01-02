EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 7.5%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 1,614,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,481,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

EVgo Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a market cap of $987.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

