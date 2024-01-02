Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,311 shares of company stock worth $13,502,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 650.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 254,013 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Evolus has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $612.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

