Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.37

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 24350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Evotec Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
