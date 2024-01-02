Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

