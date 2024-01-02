Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lowered by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,208. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

