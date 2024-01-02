Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $159.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

EXPE stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

