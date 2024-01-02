Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

EXFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,359.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,359.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $47,002.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares in the company, valued at $197,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,294 shares of company stock worth $1,155,588 in the last ninety days. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 186.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

