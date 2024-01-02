EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of EZFill worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZFL opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

EZFill ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 366.91% and a negative net margin of 59.57%.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

