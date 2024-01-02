FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.87. 805,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.40. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

