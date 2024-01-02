F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 702,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4,882.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 4,576.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 77,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

