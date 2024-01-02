Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $362.00

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.53), with a volume of 371735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.58).

Fidelity European Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 342.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity European Trust

In other news, insider Ivan Rogers bought 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £14,894.94 ($18,967.20). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

