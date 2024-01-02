Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $80.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

