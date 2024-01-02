Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after purchasing an additional 477,493 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

